Containers piled up at Hamburg port, Germany’s busiest and Europe’s third-largest. Photo: AP
China-EU relations
China / Diplomacy

Germany backs China’s Cosco shipping on Hamburg port bid despite national security warnings

  • State-owned giant to buy less than 25 per cent instead of the 35 per cent stake it sought and will have no voting rights at Germany’s busiest port
  • Compromise decision by Olaf Scholz cabinet follows controversy at home exposing divisions on China policy and EU warnings over strong Beijing ties

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 10:32pm, 26 Oct, 2022

