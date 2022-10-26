Containers piled up at Hamburg port, Germany’s busiest and Europe’s third-largest. Photo: AP
Germany backs China’s Cosco shipping on Hamburg port bid despite national security warnings
- State-owned giant to buy less than 25 per cent instead of the 35 per cent stake it sought and will have no voting rights at Germany’s busiest port
- Compromise decision by Olaf Scholz cabinet follows controversy at home exposing divisions on China policy and EU warnings over strong Beijing ties
Containers piled up at Hamburg port, Germany’s busiest and Europe’s third-largest. Photo: AP