Chinese President Xi Jinping said China is ready to find the “right way” to get along with the US, and wants bilateral relations back to “sound and steady development”, in his first message to the US since cementing his historic third term as leader on Sunday. Deputy chief of mission for the Chinese embassy in the US Xu Xueyuan read out the message at the National Committee on US-China Relations (NCUSCR) annual gala in New York on Wednesday. Xi chooses fresh faces to confront new term of ‘unparalleled complexity’ “China stands ready to work with the United States to find the right way to get along with each other in the new era, on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation,” Xi said. “I hope the National Committee and all those who care for and support China-US relations will continue to play an active role and help bring the bilateral relations back to the track of sound and steady development.” Xi’s remarks to the more than 400 attendees – who included business leaders, former government officials and long-time China watchers – followed a message from US President Joe Biden, whose speech was delivered by NCUSCR chair Jacob Lew, who served as treasury secretary under former president Barack Obama. “My administration is focused on responsibly managing the competition between our two countries,” said Biden, who has held five virtual summits with Xi since taking office last year. “The United States will continue to promote our vision of a free, open, secure and prosperous world, invest in boosting American competitiveness globally, and partner with any nation that shares our basic belief that the rules-based order must remain the foundation for global peace and prosperity,” he said. US security strategy calls China ‘most consequential geopolitical challenge’ Biden’s remarks were a repeat of the stance laid out in his administration’s national security strategy, introduced earlier this month and seen by Beijing as an attempt to contain China. The two leaders’ messages were delivered weeks ahead of the annual Group of 20 summit, where Xi and Biden could meet face-to-face for the first time since Biden’s presidency began in January 2021. During their last summit in July, Xi and Biden expressed an intention to meet in person at the Bali summit, hosted by Indonesia on November 15-16. Neither side has confirmed any plan to meet. The White House has previously said work to schedule a meeting is continuing, but sources said Beijing has so far been reluctant to talk about the agenda. Indonesia’s ex-leader Yudhoyono urges Biden to meet Putin, Xi at G20 summit The absence of a top leadership meeting has weighed on relations between the two countries, already strained by a wide range of issues. Most recently, these have included US export controls on Chinese tech companies, Beijing’s refusal to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, and military tensions in the Taiwan Strait over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei. The Biden administration has called China the “most consequential geopolitical challenge” and sees the next decade as defined by major power competition for the rules in international order. Xi has just begun his third term as leader, after the five-yearly Communist Party congress ended in Beijing on Sunday, marking what geopolitical experts have called a consolidation of his power for years to come in the world’s second largest economy. Gala guests also heard pre-recorded remarks from former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, a key figure in officially establishing US-China relations in 1979. Kissinger, 99, a regular speaker at the NCUSCR, warned the “constant confrontations” between the US and China could result in the “practical consequence that one of these confrontations will get out of hand” if there was no change in their relationship. “The current rift which started in the previous American administration should be stopped and reversed,” Kissinger said, referring to the former Donald Trump administration, which imposed tariffs on China for alleged unfair trade practices. US Trade Representative Katherine Tai also spoke at the event and noted an increased sense of “insecurity and vulnerability” to the relationship and that previously hoped-for political and economic reforms in China did not happen. “There is a sense today that there is some aspect of the hope and optimism of decades past that we no longer have … There is a sense of nostalgia I know, that many have who have been working in this area,” she said. Tai called for “clear-eyed candour” from the business community and asked them to share their observations on working with China with the administration, to help formulate policies. Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg, an advocate for closer economic ties between the two countries, said neither China nor the US were being productive in accusing each other of being the sole source of tensions. “China should stop trying to sell the fiction that simply speaks about win-win [cooperation], and that somehow China is a benign power. It’s counterproductive, for of course, Beijing has geopolitical ambitions,” he said. Greenberg said Washington should challenge China’s “predatory practices” in intellectual property and other areas, but that Chinese private sector firms that are not “national security sensitive” should be embraced. “Active American participation and trade and investment in China is on balance good for America. Broad notions of decoupling and self-sufficiency are unrealistic,” he said. Chubb is set to become the first foreign company to take majority ownership in a Chinese property insurance business.