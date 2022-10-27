The US has issued over 155,000 visas to Chinese students and scholars since May of last year, making China the top source of international students in the country for the 12th consecutive year. Photo: AP
China still top source of international students in US despite tensions, with 155,000 visas granted since May 2021
- US says it ‘remains welcoming’ to Chinese citizens, but Beijing has accused Washington of harassing and deporting STEM students
- Strained bilateral ties unlikely to change positive perception of American universities, education expert says
The US has issued over 155,000 visas to Chinese students and scholars since May of last year, making China the top source of international students in the country for the 12th consecutive year. Photo: AP