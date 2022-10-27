A Chinese official on Thursday called for next month’s United Nations climate summit, known as COP27, to address the concerns and priorities of developing nations. Li Gao, director of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment’s climate change department, said China looked forward to working with all parties to make COP27 a success, calling for it to focus on implementation, adaptation and finance – issues that are of most interest to developing countries. COP27 will be held in the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh from November 6 to 18. Egypt aims to make the summit an “implementation COP” by emphasising action and scaling up support for climate adaptation. The conference’s key targets include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to the inevitable impacts of climate change, making significant progress on climate finance and ensuring adequate representation and participation from all stakeholders, according to Egypt’s COP27 presidency. Li told reporters in Beijing all parties should stick to the “common but differentiated responsibilities” principle – based on a country’s circumstances. He said they should also stick to the goal of limiting global temperature rises to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the end of this century, while pursuing efforts to limit rises to 1.5 degrees. Li said most countries had submitted their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) – or their targets to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions – but the more important thing was to put them into action. “COP27 should advocate for the translation of the proposed NDCs into effective policies, solid action and concrete projects, rather than rushing to propose new targets,” he said. “Empty slogans are not ambition. Implementation is the only way to show ambition and it is why COP27 makes implementation its theme.” A UN report released on Wednesday said that while countries were “bending the curve of global greenhouse gas emissions downward”, these measures “remain insufficient to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century”. The report, based on 193 national emissions targets, said the current climate pledges could put the world on track for around 2.5 degrees Celsius of global warming by the end of this century. “We are still nowhere near the scale and pace of emission reductions required to put us on track towards a 1.5 degrees Celsius world,” Simon Stiell, head of the UN climate office, said in a statement. “To keep this goal alive, national governments need to strengthen their climate action plans now and implement them in the next eight years.” Urgent transformation required to avert climate disaster, says UN On Thursday, Li said adaptation to climate change was a key concern for developing countries but had long been neglected in multilateral negotiations. Earlier this month, UN deputy secretary general Amina Mohammed also stressed that greater support for climate adaptation in developing countries “must be a global priority”, particularly progress on adaptation finance, at a climate meeting in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Developed countries pledged in 2009 to provide US$100 billion a year by 2020 to help developing countries reduce emissions and adapt to climate change, but the target was missed and moved back to 2023. Meanwhile, at last year’s COP26 conference in Glasgow, developed nations promised to double adaptation support to US$40 billion a year by 2025. Mohammed called for a clear road map on how the funding would be delivered, saying US$40 billion was only a fraction of the US$300 billion that would be needed annually by developing countries for adaptation. Li urged developed nations to meet their commitments on the US$100 billion per year and called for rich countries to develop a more ambitious road map for climate finance for 2021-25 and onwards. He said some of the Chinese delegates would head to Egypt this weekend, without naming any of the officials. On Tuesday, US special climate envoy John Kerry said at an event sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations that he had traded messages with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in hopes of resuming climate talks. “We’ve sent each other a few messages trying to figure out how we might be able to resume” talks, he said, adding that “there’s been communication about what would help the process”. How China’s suspension of talks with the US can hurt climate-change targets Climate cooperation between China and the US has been suspended since August after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, angering Beijing. The two nations had previously agreed to cooperate in many areas to tackle climate change, including setting up a decarbonisation working group and reducing methane emissions.