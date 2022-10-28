Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) and Russia’s Sergey Lavrov meet ahead of a G20 event in Bali in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) and Russia’s Sergey Lavrov meet ahead of a G20 event in Bali in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

China reasserts ‘firm support’ for Russia as Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls Moscow counterpart

  • China willing to deepen exchanges at all levels, Wang Yi tells Sergey Lavrov in first overseas phone call after party congress
  • Call in line with tradition for China to first call its most important strategic partner after the congress, analyst notes

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 7:54pm, 28 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) and Russia’s Sergey Lavrov meet ahead of a G20 event in Bali in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) and Russia’s Sergey Lavrov meet ahead of a G20 event in Bali in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE