China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on July 9. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US and China cannot ‘change each other’, Beijing tells American envoy in first official meeting

  • ‘The US should not attempt to communicate with China from a position of strength’, Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells Ambassador Nicholas Burns
  • Wang also asks Burns to be a ‘bridge linking China and the US’

Kinling Lo in Washington

Updated: 3:42am, 29 Oct, 2022

