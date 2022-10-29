China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on July 9. Photo: AFP
US and China cannot ‘change each other’, Beijing tells American envoy in first official meeting
- ‘The US should not attempt to communicate with China from a position of strength’, Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells Ambassador Nicholas Burns
- Wang also asks Burns to be a ‘bridge linking China and the US’
