A China-Europe Railway Express freight train linking the southeastern port city of Xiamen with Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Xinhua
How China is bypassing cargo chokepoints to speed up Africa trade
- New rail-sea hybrid transport options stretching from western China as far as Europe are speeding up goods movement to Africa
- New routes imply the belt and road plan is working, and are also in line with China’s aim of boosting exports from less-developed western region
