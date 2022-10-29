A China-Europe Railway Express freight train linking the southeastern port city of Xiamen with Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Xinhua
China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

How China is bypassing cargo chokepoints to speed up Africa trade

  • New rail-sea hybrid transport options stretching from western China as far as Europe are speeding up goods movement to Africa
  • New routes imply the belt and road plan is working, and are also in line with China’s aim of boosting exports from less-developed western region

Jevans Nyabiage in Nairobi

Updated: 10:00pm, 29 Oct, 2022

