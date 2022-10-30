Rescue workers at the scene of the deadly stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul’s popular nightlife district of Itaewon. Photo: Reuters
Seoul Halloween crush: 4 Chinese among more than 150 dead
- Two other Chinese injured, embassy in South Korea confirms, as foreign ministry in Beijing urges activation of emergency response mechanism
- Tragedy sparks messages of sympathy and caution on Chinese social media, but also derision over Seoul’s close ties with the US
