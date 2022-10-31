China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in one of his first calls since promotion to the Politburo after the 20th Party Congress. Photo: AFP
China-US relations: Wang Yi, Blinken discuss how to manage rivalry
- Call between the two diplomats is the latest exchange since China’s crucial party congress as G20 summit looms
- Russia’s war on Ukraine and support for Haiti were also discussed along with importance of maintaining communication
