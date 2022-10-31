Kevin McCarthy, minority leader in the US House of Representatives, pledged to “look at every industry that China has tried to take control of”. Photo: TNS
US Republicans vow to start new probe into origin of Covid-19 if they win House
- Minority leader Kevin McCarthy says panel will also ‘look at where China has been stealing our technology’ if they gain majority
- Analyst says it suggests Republicans would be more vocal than the Democrats on China, despite their similar policies
