Chinese President Xi Jinping met the visiting Vietnamese Communist Party chief on Monday. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping says China will build stable supply chain with ‘comrade’ Vietnam

  • Chinese president also notes ‘complex international environment’ facing the two socialist countries in talks with Nguyen Phu Trong
  • Visiting Vietnamese Communist Party chief says the nation will not allow any foreign military base to be established there

Liu Zhen in Beijingand Cyril Ip in Hong Kong

Updated: 9:00am, 1 Nov, 2022

