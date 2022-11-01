Tanzania ‘s President Samia Suluhu Hassan will arrive in China on Wednesday for the first visit by an African leader since the 20th Party Congress in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Tanzania’s Hassan makes state visit to China with projects on her mind
- Tanzanian president will be hoping for progress on US$10 billion mega-port and other stalled ventures in talks with Xi Jinping
- The visit from November 2-4 will be the first by an African leader since last month’s 20th party congress in Beijing
