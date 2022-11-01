German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit China on Friday, the first European and G7 leader to do so since last month’s 20th party congress. Photo: AFP
Can China’s commitment to opening up heal rift when Xi and Scholz meet?
- Germany’s chancellor will be the first Western leader to visit China since the policy was affirmed by the Communist Party’s congress
- The two leaders will discuss China’s relations with Germany and the EU, where there are economic and national security concerns
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit China on Friday, the first European and G7 leader to do so since last month’s 20th party congress. Photo: AFP