Chinese President Xi Jinping is pictured with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee as they head for talks in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China-Vietnam ties: Beijing reassured by Hanoi’s vow to reject all military alliances, analysts say
- Vietnamese Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong concludes visit to China, a trip marked by pledge to prioritise relations with China
- Beijing’s account of Trong’s meeting with Xi Jinping said Vietnam would not allow any foreign bases but Vietnam’s statement had no such remarks
Chinese President Xi Jinping is pictured with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee as they head for talks in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua