US President Joe Biden speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the White House on November 15, 2021. The two leaders have yet to hold an in-person meeting since Biden took office January 20, 2021. Photo: AP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US and China continue to seek an in-person meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping

  • ‘Our two staffs are still working out the modalities’ for a possible session at G20 in Indonesia, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says
  • While the two leaders have conducted several talks, they have yet to an hold in-person discussion since Biden became president nearly 2 years ago

Robert Delaney
Updated: 3:32am, 2 Nov, 2022

