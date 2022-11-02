German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be the first Western European leader to visit China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: dpa
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be the first Western European leader to visit China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: dpa
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

China vows ‘continuity and stability’ in Europe policy ahead of German leader’s visit

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Beijing is willing to promote partnership with EU during call with French counterpart
  • The call comes just days before German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping

Kawala Xie
Kawala Xie

Updated: 5:00pm, 2 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be the first Western European leader to visit China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: dpa
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be the first Western European leader to visit China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE