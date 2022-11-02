German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be the first Western European leader to visit China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: dpa
China vows ‘continuity and stability’ in Europe policy ahead of German leader’s visit
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Beijing is willing to promote partnership with EU during call with French counterpart
- The call comes just days before German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be the first Western European leader to visit China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: dpa