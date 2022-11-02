Brendan Carr, an FCC commissioner, is the latest senior American official to visit Taiwan. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

American FCC official in Taiwan to discuss telecoms issues, cybersecurity

  • Brendan Carr is expected to meet Taiwanese officials during the three-day trip
  • He told Axios he is looking forward to ‘deepening collaboration’ with the island

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 8:30pm, 2 Nov, 2022

