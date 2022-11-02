Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Belt and Road Initiative
Xi Jinping calls for port and railway projects in Pakistan to be ‘accelerated’

  • Chinese president tells visiting Pakistani leader Shehbaz Sharif that work on Gwadar Port should be pushed forward
  • Islamabad statement says Sharif signed agreements on a ‘broad range’ of areas, without elaborating

Jack Lau

Updated: 9:00pm, 2 Nov, 2022

