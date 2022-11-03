China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told a symposium on maritime cooperation and ocean governance that conflict and disputes must be solved through peaceful methods. Photo: AFP
South China Sea
China /  Diplomacy

South China Sea: Beijing’s foreign minister urges claimants to ‘jointly resist’ US

  • Wang Yi tells symposium nations should oppose ‘abuse of arbitration’ regarding maritime conflict and dispute
  • Scholars from 20 countries and regions discussed maritime affairs and global ocean governance around the disputed waterway

Stella Chen
Stella Chen in Hong Kongand Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 3 Nov, 2022

