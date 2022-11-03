German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be the first Western European leader to visit Beijing since before the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
German leader Olaf Scholz under scrutiny as he leads business delegation to China
- Chancellor under pressure to take tougher line, while European allies fear trip will undermine efforts to talk to Beijing in ‘single voice’
- Germany is, by far Europe’s biggest trader and investor with China
