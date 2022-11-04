Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan ahead of talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

China-Tanzania ties sealed with 15 agreements during presidential visit

  • Deals include an upgrade for the Tazara railway, built by China 50 years ago and still its largest foreign aid project
  • Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan is the first African leader to visit Beijing since last month’s party congress

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 2:30pm, 4 Nov, 2022

