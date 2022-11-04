US military activity in the South China Sea has increased, alongside rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
US military activity in the South China Sea has increased, alongside rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Worsening China-US relations ‘raise risk’ of conflict in Asia-Pacific

  • Chinese analyst says maritime tensions and challenges to China’s core interests by US could trigger military confrontation
  • Regional security would also be undermined if rivalry between the two countries triggers an arms race, South China Sea symposium hears

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 4 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US military activity in the South China Sea has increased, alongside rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
US military activity in the South China Sea has increased, alongside rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE