US military activity in the South China Sea has increased, alongside rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Worsening China-US relations ‘raise risk’ of conflict in Asia-Pacific
- Chinese analyst says maritime tensions and challenges to China’s core interests by US could trigger military confrontation
- Regional security would also be undermined if rivalry between the two countries triggers an arms race, South China Sea symposium hears
US military activity in the South China Sea has increased, alongside rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE