Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Grand Hall in Beijing on November 4, 2022. Xi said he believed Scholz’s visit would deepen pragmatic cooperation between the two sides in various fields. Photo: AFP
‘As influential powers’, China and Germany must have mutual respect and cooperation, Xi tells Scholz during visit
- German chancellor is first G7 nation leader to visit Beijing since pandemic began
- Scholz seeks to address issues such as Ukraine crisis, trade and human rights with Xi while facing criticism on several fronts in the West for making the trip
