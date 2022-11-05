German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters
How German leader Olaf Scholz walked a fine line in China
- The visit by the German leader was a good first step on the road to resolving some differences but it didn’t clear doubts in Europe, analysts say
- It also enabled Beijing to send a message to the West about its direction following the China’s leadership reshuffle, professor says
