Britain’s trade minister Greg Hands is in Taipei to co-host the first in-person UK-Taiwan trade talks since the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
British minister arrives in Taiwan to talk trade with Tsai and others
- Greg Hands says trading boost with the island is part of Britain’s post-Brexit tilt towards the Indo-Pacific
- Two-day visit is first by a high-level official since Rishi Sunak took office, with expectations he will take a harder stance on Beijing
Britain’s trade minister Greg Hands is in Taipei to co-host the first in-person UK-Taiwan trade talks since the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock