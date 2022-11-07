Britain’s trade minister Greg Hands is in Taipei to co-host the first in-person UK-Taiwan trade talks since the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
British minister arrives in Taiwan to talk trade with Tsai and others

  • Greg Hands says trading boost with the island is part of Britain’s post-Brexit tilt towards the Indo-Pacific
  • Two-day visit is first by a high-level official since Rishi Sunak took office, with expectations he will take a harder stance on Beijing

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 5:30pm, 7 Nov, 2022

