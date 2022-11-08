Taiwan’s business investment in Lithuania is set to grow against the background of a trade conflict between the Baltic EU country and Beijing. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Beijing warns Lithuania to back away from business ties, cooperation with Taiwan
- Lithuania pledges closer cooperation with Taiwan after launching its representative office in Taipei on Monday
- Taipei is investing millions in business, financial and industrial partnerships with Lithuania
