European Council President Charles Michel recorded a message to the event in Shanghai but it was not aired. Photo: Reuters
Chinese trade expo pulls video address by EU Council President urging Beijing to help end war in Ukraine

  • Charles Michel’s office confirms the event in Shanghai did not air a pre-recorded message in which he also expressed concern about trade dependency on China
  • One European diplomat said the incident had added to ‘our frustration when it comes to censorship of the European discourse in China’

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 10:03pm, 8 Nov, 2022

