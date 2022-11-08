European Council President Charles Michel recorded a message to the event in Shanghai but it was not aired. Photo: Reuters
Chinese trade expo pulls video address by EU Council President urging Beijing to help end war in Ukraine
- Charles Michel’s office confirms the event in Shanghai did not air a pre-recorded message in which he also expressed concern about trade dependency on China
- One European diplomat said the incident had added to ‘our frustration when it comes to censorship of the European discourse in China’
European Council President Charles Michel recorded a message to the event in Shanghai but it was not aired. Photo: Reuters