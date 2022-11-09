A logistics centre in Duisburg, Germany. The city had opened its doors to Chinese investment. Photo: AP
exclusive | Germany’s ‘China City’ Duisburg cuts ties with Huawei, citing Beijing’s relations with Russia

  • Smart cities collaboration is now on hold pending federal government’s new China policy, spokesman for mayor’s office says
  • It marks a dramatic policy shift for the post-industrial hub of 500,000 that had pitched itself as China’s ‘gateway to Europe’

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 10:00pm, 9 Nov, 2022

