Kevin McCarthy has officially sought the Republican Party’s support to become House speaker. Photo: AP
Taiwan, Covid-19 seen to rock China-US ties as Republican McCarthy launches House speaker bid

  • Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who has promised to set up a Covid-19 probe panel, is running for House of Representatives speaker
  • If McCarthy decides to visit Taiwan as speaker, ‘China’s reaction will be stronger than the time when Pelosi went’, warns analyst in Beijing

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Washington

Updated: 10:30pm, 10 Nov, 2022

