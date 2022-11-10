Kevin McCarthy has officially sought the Republican Party’s support to become House speaker. Photo: AP
Taiwan, Covid-19 seen to rock China-US ties as Republican McCarthy launches House speaker bid
- Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who has promised to set up a Covid-19 probe panel, is running for House of Representatives speaker
- If McCarthy decides to visit Taiwan as speaker, ‘China’s reaction will be stronger than the time when Pelosi went’, warns analyst in Beijing
Kevin McCarthy has officially sought the Republican Party’s support to become House speaker. Photo: AP