Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley urged Beijing to learn from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which he called a “tremendous strategic miscalculation”. Photo: AP
Top US general vows military support for Taiwan, warns Beijing against conflict
- Mark Milley says United States ‘would try to help’ train and equip Taiwanese soldiers and urges mainland China to learn from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- PLA likely ‘evaluating’ and ‘recalculating’ plans to take the island as amphibious attack would be difficult, he says
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley urged Beijing to learn from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which he called a “tremendous strategic miscalculation”. Photo: AP