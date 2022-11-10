Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley urged Beijing to learn from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which he called a “tremendous strategic miscalculation”. Photo: AP
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley urged Beijing to learn from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which he called a “tremendous strategic miscalculation”. Photo: AP
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Top US general vows military support for Taiwan, warns Beijing against conflict

  • Mark Milley says United States ‘would try to help’ train and equip Taiwanese soldiers and urges mainland China to learn from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
  • PLA likely ‘evaluating’ and ‘recalculating’ plans to take the island as amphibious attack would be difficult, he says

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley urged Beijing to learn from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which he called a “tremendous strategic miscalculation”. Photo: AP
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley urged Beijing to learn from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which he called a “tremendous strategic miscalculation”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE