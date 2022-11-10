The US President signalled he expected to meet his Chinese counterpart at next week’s summit in Bali. Photo: AFP
China says it is discussing Xi-Biden meeting at G20 in Bali after US President signals he expects to talk about ‘red lines’
- Beijing warns Washington to respect its sovereignty after US leader says he expects to talk about Taiwan and other contentious issues
- Tensions remain high and analysts said the political atmosphere in the US after the midterm elections was likely to further limit the room for manoeuvre
