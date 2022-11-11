President Joe Biden meeting virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 15, 2021. A senior US official confirmed on Thursday that the two leaders would meet in person on Monday ahead of the Group of 20 sessions in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Biden and Xi will meet next week in Indonesia, US confirms
- Session, to be held just ahead of G20 summit in Bali, would be the first in-person meeting between the two since Joe Biden became US president in January 2021
- No breakthroughs are expected, a US official says, but the main objective will be to open, and keep open, lines of communication
