A Kenya Railways freight train leaves Mombasa port on the Standard Gauge Railway, built and funded by China. Photo: Bloomberg
China rail loan terms behind Kenya ban on road freight, deal shows
- Agreement required Kenya’s port authority to guarantee cargo traffic on Standard Gauge Railway from Mombasa to Nairobi
- The order was made under the previous Kenyan government and rescinded by President William Ruto when he took office
