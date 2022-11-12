A Kenya Railways freight train leaves Mombasa port on the Standard Gauge Railway, built and funded by China. Photo: Bloomberg
China-Africa relations
China rail loan terms behind Kenya ban on road freight, deal shows

  • Agreement required Kenya’s port authority to guarantee cargo traffic on Standard Gauge Railway from Mombasa to Nairobi
  • The order was made under the previous Kenyan government and rescinded by President William Ruto when he took office

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00pm, 12 Nov, 2022

