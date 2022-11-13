International climate activists demonstrate during the COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Photo: Reuters
COP27: US bid to have China pay pollution costs puts climate cooperation at risk, observers warn
- Less-polluting countries battling the effects of climate change have urged the West to pay damages for exploiting their land and resources
- The US has softened its opposition to a ‘loss and damage’ fund, but insists that China be seen as a developed nation and pay its share
