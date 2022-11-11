China has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will meet his American and French counterparts Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron at the G20 and Apec summits next week. However, the foreign ministry made no mention of plans for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, despite Japanese media reports he wanted to meet Xi at the G20. The trip to Bali, Indonesia for the Group of 20 summit will be the Chinese leader’s first overseas trip since he secured an unprecedented third term last month. His trip will start on Monday, when the United States said the Biden meeting will take place . The Chinese foreign ministry also announced Xi will visit Thailand for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit that starts on Thursday, the day after the G20 ends. Xi is also expected to hold meetings with his Senegalese and Argentine counterparts Macky Sall and Alberto Fernández at some point during the two summits. Barely Bali: paradise island prepares for Southeast Asia’s first G20 summit In a Friday press conference, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China supports the summit’s aims of pushing for a global recovery in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. On China’s expectations for the Biden meeting, he said Beijing “advocates a correct way of coexistence between China and the United States, while firmly defending our own sovereignty, security and development interests”. He added: “The United States should go in the same direction with China, properly manage differences, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, and push toward the return of China-US relations to the right track of a healthy and stable development”. He also responded to Biden’s comments this week that China was trying to keep its distance from Russia as its offensive in Ukraine founders , saying relations with Moscow are “rock solid” and the two sides have “high mutual trust”. Russia this week confirmed that President Vladimir Putin would not be attending the G20 in Bali. On Thursday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that the two presidents would meet face-to-face on Monday, the first such encounter since Biden entered the White House in January 2020. He said the two are expected to talk about contentious issues such as Taiwan, Ukraine, North Korea, human rights and China’s economic practices, and one of the main aims was “deepening their understanding” of their priorities and intentions “with the goal of reducing misunderstandings and misperceptions”. Sullivan said the meeting will help to “build a floor” in US-China relations, but added that no major developments or joint statement were expected. The highly anticipated meeting between the two leaders will come amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait and US moves to restrict China’s access to microchips. The relationship between the two countries sunk to its lowest point decades following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August, which Beijing saw as a major breach of its sovereignty. It responded with days of military exercises that effectively blockaded the island and suspended key communications with the US, including those on climate change and between the two countries’ militaries. Biden has repeatedly said the US would defend Taiwan if it were attacked by mainland China, despite remaining officially committed to the one-China policy. He said earlier this week that he was not willing to make any “fundamental concessions” over Washington’s support to Taiwan. COP27: China, US envoys hold informal talks, try to set stage for Biden-Xi talks China has also toughened its rhetoric over Taiwan recently, with Xi vowing not to renounce the use of force to bring about reunification and warning against external interference during last month’s party congress. Recent US measures to restrict China’s access to advanced technologies have also fuelled tensions. Washington has banned major US technology firms from selling chips to Beijing and has been lobbying its European and Asia-Pacific allies to do the same. The Chinese foreign ministry statement did not clarify whether Xi will meet Macron during the G20 or Apec summit, which both leaders are expected to attend. Macron reportedly proposed a joint visit to China with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a display of European unity. But Scholz is reported to have turned down the request and travelled alone to Beijing to meet Xi earlier this month – a move that has prompted criticism amid growing calls for the European Union to reduce its economic dependence on China. However, the Japanese prime minister was not included in Beijing’s list of leaders that Xi will meet at the G20 and Apec summits despite earlier reports in the Japan Times that Kishida wanted to meet Xi in Bali. Relations between the two countries remain chilly. Japan attended the Nato summit for the first time with other US allies in the Asia-Pacific in June. It has also expanded its security partnership with Australia, moves widely seen as designed to counter Beijing’s military presence in the region.