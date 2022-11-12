Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney admitted the relationship with China had become increasingly complicated. Photo: AP
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

Ireland doesn’t want to shut the door to China despite growing strains, says Foreign Minister Simon Coveney

  • Minister says Dublin will follow tighter EU rules on foreign investment – imposed amid growing concerns about ties with Beijing – but China ‘can’t be ignored’
  • Coveney condemns as ‘unacceptable’ an illicit Chinese police station that was operating in Dublin and said the embassy has been asked to prevent a repeat

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Dublin

Updated: 6:00am, 12 Nov, 2022

