Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney admitted the relationship with China had become increasingly complicated. Photo: AP
Ireland doesn’t want to shut the door to China despite growing strains, says Foreign Minister Simon Coveney
- Minister says Dublin will follow tighter EU rules on foreign investment – imposed amid growing concerns about ties with Beijing – but China ‘can’t be ignored’
- Coveney condemns as ‘unacceptable’ an illicit Chinese police station that was operating in Dublin and said the embassy has been asked to prevent a repeat
