Chinese structures and an airstrip are seen on the artificial Subi Reef in the contested Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. A code of conduct is being negotiated to manage tensions in the waterway. Photo: AP
South China Sea code of conduct harder to negotiate in more ‘complicated’ situation, think tank says

  • US ‘no longer neutral’ on the issue and will ‘support whoever is against China’, according to head of Chinese institute
  • Progress on the code of conduct has been slow, and tensions are rising in the disputed waterway

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 13 Nov, 2022

