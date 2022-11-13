Chinese structures and an airstrip are seen on the artificial Subi Reef in the contested Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. A code of conduct is being negotiated to manage tensions in the waterway. Photo: AP
South China Sea code of conduct harder to negotiate in more ‘complicated’ situation, think tank says
- US ‘no longer neutral’ on the issue and will ‘support whoever is against China’, according to head of Chinese institute
- Progress on the code of conduct has been slow, and tensions are rising in the disputed waterway
Chinese structures and an airstrip are seen on the artificial Subi Reef in the contested Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. A code of conduct is being negotiated to manage tensions in the waterway. Photo: AP