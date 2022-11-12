Then US vice-president Joe Biden speaks to visiting Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Los Angeles in 2012. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US President Joe Biden will ask China’s Xi Jinping to ‘restrain’ North Korean nuclear ambitions, security adviser says

  • Biden and Xi are due to hold their first in-person meeting as heads of state on Monday, on the sidelines of the G20 summit
  • China’s leverage on Pyongyang in preventing missile tests is unclear, warns Central Party School analyst in Beijing

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:21pm, 12 Nov, 2022

