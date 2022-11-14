The leaders of China and the US are in Bali for the annual G20 summit, which officially starts on Tuesday. Photo: DPA
Xi, Biden meet in Bali with each leader riding high at home
- Presidents in first face-to-face meeting since the 20th party congress in Beijing and the US midterms, which gave both a boost
- The leaders sat down together one day before the G20 annual summit opens at the Indonesian resort island
