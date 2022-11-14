Each side brought a delegation of nine officials – including the head of state – to the table for Monday’s talks in Bali. Photo: AP
Who accompanied Chinese President Xi Jinping for face-to-face talks with Joe Biden?
- Chinese delegation, including some of Xi’s most trusted aides, offers a rare insight into Beijing’s foreign policy
- Meanwhile, the US delegation included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury chief Janet Yellen and senior security officials
