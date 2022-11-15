French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ahead of their meeting in Bali on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Xi calls for French respect and cooperation in meeting with Macron
- France’s leader responds by urging a united approach between Beijing and Paris against the war in Ukraine
- Meeting comes one day after the Chinese president’s talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden at the G20 in Bali
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ahead of their meeting in Bali on Tuesday. Photo: AFP