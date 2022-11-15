French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ahead of their meeting in Bali on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

Xi calls for French respect and cooperation in meeting with Macron

  • France’s leader responds by urging a united approach between Beijing and Paris against the war in Ukraine
  • Meeting comes one day after the Chinese president’s talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden at the G20 in Bali

Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 1:30pm, 15 Nov, 2022

