British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in Bali, Indonesia for the G20 summit on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China-UK relations
China / Diplomacy

Meeting between China’s Xi Jinping and British PM Rishi Sunak called off due to ‘scheduling issues’

  • Talks cancelled because of time pressures after today’s ‘snap meeting’ on missiles in Poland, according to tweet from the Guardian’s deputy political editor
  • The last in-person meeting between the leaders of Britain and China was in February 2018

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Washington

Updated: 3:49pm, 16 Nov, 2022

