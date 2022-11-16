British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in Bali, Indonesia for the G20 summit on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Meeting between China’s Xi Jinping and British PM Rishi Sunak called off due to ‘scheduling issues’
- Talks cancelled because of time pressures after today’s ‘snap meeting’ on missiles in Poland, according to tweet from the Guardian’s deputy political editor
- The last in-person meeting between the leaders of Britain and China was in February 2018
