German parliamentary state secretary for economic affairs and climate action Franziska Brantner has made a lightning visit to Taiwan to discuss business and economic issues. Photo: Facebook
German economic official heads to Taiwan as Berlin looks beyond Beijing
- Franziska Brantner will focus on economic affairs and policies between Germany and Taiwan, building on two multiparty delegations from Bundestag last month
- She is also expected to visit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company as Germany tries to secure chip supply
