The US granted China Permanent Normal Trade Relations status under the deal that allowed Beijing to join the WTO. Photo: AP
US suspending trade ties with China over World Trade Organization deal ‘hard to imagine’
- The recommendations in a report to Congress could see substantial increases in tariffs on Chinese imports
- But one Chinese observer said the report was the work of ‘extreme anti-China elements’ and the move would have a serious impact on relations
The US granted China Permanent Normal Trade Relations status under the deal that allowed Beijing to join the WTO. Photo: AP