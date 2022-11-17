Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, centre, met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Bangkok. Photo: PA Wire/dpa
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, centre, met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Bangkok. Photo: PA Wire/dpa
China-Japan relations
China /  Diplomacy

China-Japan relations: Xi Jinping and Fumio Kishida meet in first talks between leaders in 3 years

  • As whirlwind of diplomatic meetings continues, China’s president and Japan’s PM sit down on sidelines of Apec summit in Bangkok
  • ‘I’d like to say what needs to be said, and ask China to take responsible action,’ Kishida said before the meeting

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Bangkok

Updated: 8:03pm, 17 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, centre, met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Bangkok. Photo: PA Wire/dpa
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, centre, met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Bangkok. Photo: PA Wire/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE