Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, centre, met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Bangkok. Photo: PA Wire/dpa
China-Japan relations: Xi Jinping and Fumio Kishida meet in first talks between leaders in 3 years
- As whirlwind of diplomatic meetings continues, China’s president and Japan’s PM sit down on sidelines of Apec summit in Bangkok
- ‘I’d like to say what needs to be said, and ask China to take responsible action,’ Kishida said before the meeting
