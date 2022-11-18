Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 17. The leaders met in person for the first time on the sidelines of this year’s Apec Summit. Photo: Xinhua
China-Philippines relations: Marcos looks to Beijing visit, expanding ties after meeting Xi Jinping on Apec sidelines
- China’s president told newly elected Philippine counterpart their two countries should resolve their maritime disputes through consultation
- Marcos described ‘a very pleasant exchange’ and said two leaders spoke about plans for his state visit to China in early January: Philippines statement
