Vice-President Kamala Harris addresses the Apec CEO summit in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Reuters
As US and China vie to win over Asia-Pacific, France warns of need for ‘single global order’
- US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterate Asia-Pacific commitments as leaders gather for the Apec summit
- US-China power struggle poses ‘a big challenge’, French President Emmanuel Macron says, as he warns against having to pick sides
Vice-President Kamala Harris addresses the Apec CEO summit in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Reuters