Vice-President Kamala Harris addresses the Apec CEO summit in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

As US and China vie to win over Asia-Pacific, France warns of need for ‘single global order’

  • US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterate Asia-Pacific commitments as leaders gather for the Apec summit
  • US-China power struggle poses ‘a big challenge’, French President Emmanuel Macron says, as he warns against having to pick sides

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 10:30pm, 18 Nov, 2022

