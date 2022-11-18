Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Belt and Road Initiative
China /  Diplomacy

Xi Jinping says China will ‘consider’ hosting Belt and Road Forum in 2023

  • Conference would ‘inject new impetus’ into development of Asia-Pacific region, Chinese president says
  • Event has been paused since Covid-19 hit but previously drew leaders and delegates from more than 200 countries and organisations

Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 8:30pm, 18 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE