The Diaoyu, or Senkaku, Islands in the East China Sea are a long-running area of contention.Photo: Kyodo
China-Japan relations
China /  Diplomacy

China and Japan plan fresh round of economic talks after Xi Jinping and Fumio Kishida’s meeting

  • The two sides issued a statement promising to strengthen mutual trust and renew efforts to establish a hotline between their defence ministries
  • But both leaders also highlighted long-standing areas of concern, including Taiwan and the East China Sea

Kawala Xie
Kawala Xie

Updated: 9:02pm, 18 Nov, 2022

