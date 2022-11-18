The Diaoyu, or Senkaku, Islands in the East China Sea are a long-running area of contention.Photo: Kyodo
China and Japan plan fresh round of economic talks after Xi Jinping and Fumio Kishida’s meeting
- The two sides issued a statement promising to strengthen mutual trust and renew efforts to establish a hotline between their defence ministries
- But both leaders also highlighted long-standing areas of concern, including Taiwan and the East China Sea
