Vice-President Kamala Harris reinforced US President Joe Biden’s message to his Chinese counterpart on the need for responsible handling of the bilateral rivalry. Photo: AP
China’s Xi Jinping calls for ‘stable’ US ties in brief meeting with Kamala Harris on Apec sidelines
- Talks with Joe Biden in Bali had been ‘constructive’ and will guide bilateral ties, Xi tells US vice-president as he calls for mutual understanding
- The US does not seek conflict or confrontation with China, Harris asserts, urging that lines of communication stay open
Vice-President Kamala Harris reinforced US President Joe Biden’s message to his Chinese counterpart on the need for responsible handling of the bilateral rivalry. Photo: AP